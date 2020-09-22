Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety. Burke County Search And Rescue said the group was riding the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest on Sunday when they encountered the dog, who had apparently been stuck for several days. A rescue squad repelled into the sinkhole, enticed the starving dog with some beef jerky and raised him to safety using a harness. The dog wasn’t injured. He was taken to Burke County Animal Services and named “Sinker.”