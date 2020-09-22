Chippewa County sex offender set for release will be homeless

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender will be released into Chippewa County next week and he will be homeless.

That is according to Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Donald Newell, 74, was convicted of 10 counts of 2nd degree sexual assault back in 2008.

He is going to be released on September 29, 2020.

Conditions of his release include; no contact with his victims, no drugs, no unsupervised contact with minors and he is not allowed on school, park or day care property.

Newell isn't Chippewa County's first sex offender to be homeless. Donald Rusaw Jr. was also living on the streets until he was recently arrested for allegedly trying to possess child porn.