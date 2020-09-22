Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will remain closed until 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nearly two months after announcing it would be closing indefinitely, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire now has a target reopening day.

The children's museum announced it will reopen, at a new facility beginning in 2022, once the new building at the Liner Site downtown Eau Claire is finalized.

The children's museum leadership is pointing to unsuccessful reopenings of other similar facilities across the country. They say 53% of children's museums in the nation are closed through December 31, 2020 due to the pandemic. Of those, they say 9% have tried to reopen only to close again.

In Eau Claire, the children's museum did try opening in July and lost $37,300 while also spending $10,000 on PPE, disinfectants and training. So, they closed on August 1.

Then, the children's museum eyed an opening date of January 2021, hoping to have enough cash on hand to make it work.

Now, officials are saying they would expect to lose $199,000-$244,000 if they were to reopen in January.

“Bottom line, there will be a children’s Museum in the future. For 15 years, the children’s museum has been a significant and valuable asset to the community,” said Michael McHorney, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. Children’s museums are an important education and economic engine in the communities they serve. Locally, CMEC brings an estimated $1.14 million each year to the community through tourism spending. It’s presence has spurned increased tax base to the city of Eau Claire in the South Barstow Business District to the tune of $2.7 million since it’s inception in 2004. What’s greatest and also relatively unknown, is the fact that CMEC serves thousands of children from low to moderate income households each year through its Play for All membership program. Since the launch of this program in 2015, and because of generous private philanthropy, CMEC has distributed $217,482 back to the community through subsidizing Play for All family memberships."

The Liner Site is the grassy area near the parking ramp on Galloway Street.