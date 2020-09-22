Chicago puts Wisconsin on quarantine list for second time

CHICAGO (AP) — Visitors to Chicago from Wisconsin must remain in quarantine for two weeks. On Tuesday, city officials announced for the second time that Wisconsin had made it onto the quarantine list because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Also added to the city’s quarantine list were Montana, Idaho, Minnesota and Puerto Rico, while Kentucky and Louisiana were taken off the list. Tuesday’s order came on the same day that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the statewide mask mandate until Nov. 21 because of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases there.