Breaking: Evers extends Wisconsin’s mask mandate to November

MADISON (WQOW) - Governor Evers is declaring a new public health emergency in Wisconsin and with it comes a new face-covering order.

Both orders are effective immediately and will expire in 60 days, which is on November 21.

Sixty days is the maximum time a health emergency can run according to state law. The previous order was set to expire on September 28.

“We continue to learn more about this virus, but what we do know is that we are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially—please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus, and we all have to do this together.”

In his announcement of the new orders the governor is pointing to Wisconsin's surge in COVID-19 cases which have aligned with the start of the school year. The governor said those 18-24 years old have a case rate five times higher than any other age group.

“The current surge among young people is concerning, but it is important to remember that this increase in cases is not confined to college campuses,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Students come to these campuses from across the state, and we worry about the effect their return from an area with a high infection rate could have on their home communities. That is why it is imperative we take action to curb transmission now – to protect residents of Wisconsin in every corner of the state.”

Wisconsin has been under a public health emergency and face covering order since July 30.