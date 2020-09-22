‘Bidin’ his time’: Joe Biden battles being chronically late

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — With their packed schedules, relish for meeting people and natural tendency toward verbosity, most presidential candidates rarely get anywhere, or do anything, on time. Barack Obama was often late, Bill Clinton notoriously so. In the age of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump often pushes back his White House news conferences. But as he campaigns to unseat Trump in November, Joe Biden’s tardiness is becoming more conspicuous. He was late to a press conference last week by more than an hour and a half. He arrived at a CNN town hall barely 20 minutes before airtime. And an online fundraiser was delayed after Biden made a trip to the ATM.