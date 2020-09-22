AP-NORC poll: Dim view of economy stable as election nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most Americans view the nation’s economic situation as bleak. But a rising percentage also see signs of stability six weeks before Election Day — if not reasons for optimism. The new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 60% of Americans describe the national economy as poor and 40% deem it good. But only 28% say they expect things to get even worse in the year ahead, a slight improvement from the 35% who said so in July and a significant improvement from May, when 40% expected things to continue getting worse.