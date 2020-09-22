2 Marines accused in drug overdose case of fellow Marine

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two U.S. Marines have been arrested on a federal grand jury indictment alleging the lance corporals were involved in drug sales including to a fellow Marine who died of an overdose in May. Lance Cpls. Anthony Ruben Whisenant and Ryan Douglas White were arrested Tuesday at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego. They were expected to appear later that day in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Neither Marine responded to an email from The Associated Press asking for comment or to be connected to their legal counsel. The Marines were part of a group involving three civilians who sold drugs, according to court records.