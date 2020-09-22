2 antiquities dealers charged with defrauding buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — Two dealers of ancient art have been indicted on charges including fraud and identity theft. The U.S. attorney’s office New York’s Southern District says Erdal Dere and Faisal Khan used the identities of deceased collectors to create fake ownership histories for antiquities they sold through Dere’s New York company, Fortuna Fine Arts Ltd. The 50-year-old New York resident Dere is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Khan, a New Jersey resident, is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy. The wire fraud and conspiracy charges are punishable by maximum prison terms of 20 years. The two men were scheduled to make an initial court appearance in Manhattan on Tuesday.