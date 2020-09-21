Zendaya becomes youngest lead drama actress to win Emmy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zendaya is euphoric about the Emmys. She won best actress in a drama for her role on HBO’s “Euphoria,” scoring one of the few long shot victories in a Sunday night full of wins from favorites. The 24-year-old is only the second Black actress to claim the lead drama actress award, following Viola Davis’ groundbreaking 2015 win for “How To Get Away With Murder.” Family and friends screamed behind her as a stunned Zendaya accepted the trophy. The win makes her the youngest drama lead actress to win an Emmy. On “Euphoria,” Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a teenage addict struggling with sobriety and recovery on the series that delves into sex, drugs, trauma and identity among high-schoolers.