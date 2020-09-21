Yemen gets new virus hospital after other facilities close

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Red Cross has announced the opening of a new field hospital in southern Yemen specifically to treat coronavirus patients. Norway was a major donor to the facility. The virus has continued to spread largely unchecked in war-torn Yemen. Many medical facilities in Aden, southern Yemen’s main city, have closed as staffers flee or turn patients away. In a news release Monday, the head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen said: “When people contract COVID-19, they must have a place they can go for medical assistance.” The 60-bed field hospital in Aden has emergency rooms, wards, an X-ray department and a laboratory.