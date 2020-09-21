World powers set to take the stage, virtually, at UN debate

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s first virtual meeting of world leaders was set to start Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet’s biggest powers. They’ve been kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. Among those expected to speak Tuesday are U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Their countries have reported the highest and second-highest coronavirus death tolls, respectively. Also on deck are China, where the virus originated, and Russia, which has raised international eyebrows with its rapid vaccine development.