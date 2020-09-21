Virtual UN meeting saps NYC of yearly hubbub, cash infusion

NEW YORK (AP) — In a normal September, leaders of nations big and small would converge on New York this week. But this year, the usual lineup of presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t be sweeping into the city for the U.N. General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting and the conferences and hobnobbing that surround it. The assembly has moved online because of the coronavirus. The change is compounding the pandemic’s blows to the city’s economy and worldly esprit.