US delegation visits Kosovo to invest in infrastructure

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A high-level delegation from the United States has visited Kosovo to discuss on how to move ahead with projects signed earlier at a White House meeting between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize their economic ties. Officials from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), USAID, EXIM Bank, Departments of Energy and Commerce met with Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti to sign an agreement how to accelerate investment in Kosovo. DFC head Adam Boehler said they had “a pipeline of over $1 billion in projects” in road, railway, LNG, investing in the ski resort and also support of the small and medium-size businesses. Kosovo, once part of Serbia, declared independence in 2008 which is not recognized by Belgrade.