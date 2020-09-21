Trump says he’s vetting 5 women for Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says five women are being carefully vetted to become his nominee for the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump spoke to reporters on the South Lawn on Monday before traveling to Ohio.

Trump says he'll make a selection decision probably on Friday or Saturday.

Trump says he believes that senators have plenty of time to evaluate the nominee and hold a vote before the Nov. 3 election. He says that it would send a message of "solidarity" and that "I have an obligation to do this."

Democrats have said that GOP lawmakers should follow the precedent they set in 2016 when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to act on President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia, saying it was an election year.

The 2020 election is 43 days away.

But Trump says voters put the Republican senators in their position "because of a certain ideology" and it would be bad for them politically to wait in taking the vote.