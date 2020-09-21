Trooper probed in Black man’s death critically hurt in crash

A Louisiana state trooper under federal investigation for his role in the in-custody death of a Black man last year has been severely injured in a single-vehicle crash. Authorities say Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth was in critical condition following the crash early Monday in his personal vehicle. Hollingsworth was put on paid leave this month amid fallout from the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene near Monroe. State Police had been considering disciplinary action against Hollingsworth but have repeatedly declined to release body-camera video of Greene’s arrest. Greene’s family has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit claiming he was brutalized.