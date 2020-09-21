Suspected drunken driver causes crash that kills two

TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a driver is expected to face homicide charges in a Rock County crash that killed two people. Authorities say the 68-year-old Muskego man driving an SUV was intoxicated when he drifted into the opposite lane on a county highway in the Town of Milton and collided head-on with a pickup truck Sunday afternoon. A 68-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, both from Black River Falls, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries. A female passenger in the SUV was also injured.