Summer temps return on the Autumnal Equinox

The center of the sun's rays will be directly over the equator at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, September 22, also known as the Autumnal, or Fall, Equinox.

Despite that, daylight tomorrow will be a little more than 12 hours. It'll be 12 hours, and 9 minutes for Eau Claire.

This is counterintuitive, but it makes sense when you consider that daylight is the length of time between sunrise and sunset, which are not defined when the center of the sun is over the horizon.

In fact, sunrise is when you can barely see the top of the sun disk on a flat horizon (no trees or hills in the way), and sunset is when that same top edge of the sun finally disappears. This adds 5 to 8 minutes to the total daylight calculation depending on latitude, and the other few minutes are due to the fact that Earth's atmosphere refracts (bends) sunlight as it passes through the curved atmosphere.

Mother Nature isn't following the seasonal cue, however, as summerlike weather will arrive starting on the first day of fall. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday will approach or exceed 80 degrees, which is over 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

There will be plenty of sunshine and also some humidity as dew points will rise to near or above 60 degrees during the afternoons before mixing down to the 50s during the nights.

Thursday will be a bit cooler than the other days this week because it'll be mostly cloudy with rain chances from Wednesday night potentially lingering into the day, though Thursday will remain a bit on the humid side.

A cold front will bring us back to fall-like temperatures this weekend, currently forecast for Saturday when the front will also bring chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s are likely again once the cold front clears the area.