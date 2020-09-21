Aussie reporter says China threatened to detain his daughter

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former Australian correspondent in Beijing says he and his 14-year-old daughter were threatened with detention before they left China two years ago. Matthew Carney says he did not reveal the 2018 incident until now because he wanted to avoid “negative consequences“ for Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s operations in China. Two weeks ago reporters for the state-funded ABC and The Australian Financial Review newspaper became the last two Australian journalists working for Australian media to leave China due to threats of detention. Carney was the ABC’s China bureau chief in 2018 when Australia passed laws outlawing covert foreign interference in domestic politics, which he said “outraged” China.