Pope says autistic kids are beautiful, unique flowers to God

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis told a group of children with autism and spectrum disorders that they are beautiful, unique flowers in the eyes of God. Francis met with members of an Austrian center for autism, Sonnenschein (“Sunshine”) in an audience Monday at the Vatican. He told them that the center’s name evoked a flower-filled lawn in the sun “and the flowers of this house are you!” Speaking to the children, their parents and caregivers, Francis said: “God created the world with a great variety of flowers of all different colors. Each flower has its unique beauty. And each one of us is beautiful in the eyes of God, who loves us.”