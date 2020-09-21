Police detain over 400 during Sunday protests in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in Belarus say they detained more than 400 protesters who took part in Sunday demonstrations demanding the resignation of the nation’s authoritarian president following a disputed vote. More than 300 of them remain in custody, waiting to face a court, police said in a statement Monday. Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to resign marched through Minsk, the capital, on Sunday. Human rights activists estimated the crowd in Minsk to include about 100,000 people, while police said a total of over 20,000 people rallied in cities and towns all over the country.