Ohio, GOP defend limit on ballot drop boxes to 1 per county

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio and Republican groups including the Trump campaign are defending a GOP election chief’s directive limiting ballot drop boxes in the critical presidential battleground to one per county. They told an appellate court in filings Monday that a county judge overstepped his authority when he blocked it. The Ohio Republican Party said Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye “relied on anecdotal evidence and ‘sound public policy,’” when the case “presents a pure question of law.” The Ohio Democratic Party brought the suit against Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s Aug. 12 directive, arguing it is unconstitutional.