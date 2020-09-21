NYC police officer charged with spying on Tibetan immigrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been charged with spying on Tibetan immigrants in the United States as an “intelligence asset” for the Chinese government. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court accuses Baimadajie Angwang of working as an agent for the People’s Republic of China. It says he was secretly supervised by handlers from the Chinese consulate in New York. The 33-year-old Angwang was to appear in court later Monday. The name of his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.