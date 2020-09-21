North Macedonia: 61 migrants held following police raids

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have detained 61 migrants and arrested five suspected traffickers following raids near the border with Serbia and highway checks. Greece’s border with North Macedonia was closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but trafficking networks in the area remain active. The migrants are from Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and are due to be deported back to Greece. The smuggling suspects, all men, are North Macedonian nationals and face up to five years in prison if convicted.