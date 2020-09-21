New this week: ‘Enola Holmes,’ Public Enemy and Bonnaroo

This week’s new entertainment releases include “Stranger Things” breakout star Millie Bobby Brown getting her first starring role in the Netflix film “Enola Holmes” and Public Enemy releases “What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?” Amber Ruffin has a show on Peacock and Neil deGrasse Tyson spreads his wisdom on Fox. The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was supposed to take place in June in Tennessee but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This week, though, the festival is launching a three-night live broadcast featuring new performances as well as content from the Bonnaroo archive.