New Richmond man arrested for 19th OWI

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn (WQOW) -A western Wisconsin man is facing charges of driving drunk for the 19th time.



Daniel Thomas Hanson, 58, from New Richmond was arrested southeast of Duluth in August by Minnesota State troopers.

They were responding to reports of a vehicle driving in the wrong lanes of I-35. They say Hanson had a bottle of vodka next to him, and his alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Court records show Hanson has been convicted of drunk driving eight times in Wisconsin, and another 10 times in Minnesota.