Madrid adopts virus restrictions exposing poor-rich divide

MADRID (AP) — Police in the Spanish capital and its surrounding towns are stopping people coming in and out of some working-class neighborhoods that have been partially locked down to stem Europe’s fastest coronavirus spread. For the first two days, police will just be giving information. Enforcement will be mandatory starting from Wednesday and those not justifying their trips for work, study or medical reasons will face fines. Some 860,000 residents are affected by the new heightened restrictions. They have been met with protests from people who think that authorities are stigmatizing the poor. Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus which has killed at least 30,000 people.