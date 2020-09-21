Liz Weston: Fear of bankruptcy holds too many people back

Data suggests that just a fraction of people who could benefit from filing for bankruptcy actually go through with it. Bankruptcy attorneys say that a lack of information, fear and misplaced optimism may be keeping people from getting relief. The truth is bankruptcy probably isn’t as bad as you fear. Most people don’t have to give up any possessions and can begin to rebuild credit right away. And if you try to avoid it by depleting accounts that would be protected in bankruptcy, you could be making a costly mistake. It’s smart to explore bankruptcy as an option before ruling it out.