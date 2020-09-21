Literacy Chippewa Valley and CVTC providing literacy services

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - September 20 to September 26 is Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, and local organizations are working together to make sure more people know how to read and write.

Officials from Literacy Chippewa Valley said about 14,000 people struggle with low literacy in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.

That's one in seven people.

Executive Director Elizabeth Hart said that could mean they're learning English, have cognitive problems or need to complete their high school education.

One of the ways LCV tries to improve the literacy rate in our area is by partnering with CVTC to facilitate the ELL program, or English Language Learner classes.

"It's never too late. Literacy changes everything," Hart said. "So, we aim to help people from their starting point. We have a community that can welcome people and make them able to function in our community at a high level."

During a non-COVID year, Literacy Chippewa Valley serves about 500 students a year; including Nancy Lor.

She's from Laos and has been taking ELL classes for two years.

"When I went anywhere, I depended on somebody, joining me or translating for me. That's difficult. I want to be an independent woman. I don't want to depend on somebody forever, all my life. If there is something I can learn to improve, I want to learn," Lor said.

Lor said she's studying at CVTC to obtain an associate's degree and hopes to finish her studies at UW-Stout to become a dietitian.

LCV has a child care facility for students with small children.

They also provide CVTC students with tutors and do cross-referrals so students can get resources or do classes with either entity.