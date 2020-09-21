Lebanese president warns of ‘hell’ if no new gov’t formed

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president has warned that the crisis-hit country could be going to “hell” if a new government is not formed. In a televised address Monday, President Michel Aoun criticized his allies, the Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal, for insisting on keeping the Finance Ministry portfolio in any new government. That has undermined a French initiative for a Lebanese government of independent specialists. It was supposed to be formed by Sept. 15. to enact reforms amid a devastating economic and financial crisis. Asked by a reporter where Lebanon is headed if no government is formed soon, Aoun replied: “To hell, of course. Why else would I be standing here speaking if this wasn’t the case?”