Judge dismisses Trump challenge to Nevada mail voting law

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign challenging Nevada’s new vote-by-mail law, saying the campaign failed to show how it could be harmed by the law.

Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in several states over voting rules and had asked the judge to block a new Nevada law that calls for mail-in ballots to automatically be sent to all active voters, a change prompted by the coronavirus.

The campaign has argued the law is unconstitutional.

U.S. Judge James C. Mahan says the Trump campaign made allegations that were policy disagreements but did not show any constitutional harms.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press