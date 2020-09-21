Here’s a look at COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley

MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin health officials are reporting two new deaths and 39 hospitalizations from COVID-19 since Sunday.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,796 new test results since yesterday, of which 1,271—or 18.7 percent—came back positive.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,792, up from 1,171 a week ago.

DHS reported two new deaths, raising the total to 1,244 people (1.2 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 5,525 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 86,822 or 84.7 percent, are considered recovered.

In Eau Claire County, the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,617. That's 31 more than Sunday. Of the 1,617 who have tested positive, 1,342 are considered recovered.

Chippewa County reports 480 positive cases with 74 still active. Two people are currently hospitalized.

Dunn County has reported 385 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's beginning. There have been 7,876 negative tests.