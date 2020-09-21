Fox News apologizes for using debunked coronavirus story

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Steve Doocy apologized for reporting a since-debunked story about the mayor of Nashville supposedly concealing the number of coronavirus cases linked to bars and restaurants in that city because they were so low. The story originated with Nashville’s WZTV last week, which retracted the story Friday after learning the number of coronavirus cases linked to bars and restaurants actually had been reported. City officials were concerned about linking numbers to specific establishments for fear of inadvertently identifying people who tested positive for COVID-19. By then, some national outlets had picked up the story as a supposed example of the harm of coronavirus restrictions.