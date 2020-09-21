Feds threaten funds to NYC, Seattle and Portland over unrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department identified New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as three cities that could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by President Donald Trump that sought to identify localities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.” The designation drew immediate criticism from local elected officials. It comes as Trump has cast cities run by Democratic mayors as under siege by violence and lawlessness. That’s despite the fact that most of the demonstrations against racial injustice have been largely peaceful. An attempt to cut off federal funding to the cities would likely be met with immediate legal challenges.