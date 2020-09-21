Expert weighs in on looming Supreme Court nomination

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- President Trump wants to nominate a justice as soon as Friday, whereas Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says America should decide on the president first before that president decides the high court appointment.

After the president makes his nomination, it is sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, who then reviews it and votes to send it to the full Senate for a debate and final vote.

Several of Trump's advisors are pushing for the Senate to act swiftly, while others say the winner of November's election should make the nomination.

UW-Eau Claire political science professor Dr. Eric Kasper says the looming decision raises a number of questions about the appropriate way to go about it.

"If the nomination is made now, you have these questions of how quickly the process would go, and if you can do a thorough review," Kasper said. "But then also the question that was raised in 2016 and it's raised again now, the question about what is the proper thing to do here."

Kasper is referring to former President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland back in 2016 which the Senate blocked until Trump took office, where he later appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch.

If Trump makes his nomination this week, it will be the closest Supreme Court nomination to a general election in United States history.

Kasper said generally the nomination process takes about two to three months to be completed, but it can be faster or slower based on how quickly the Senate wants to work through it.