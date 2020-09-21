Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson’s bid to break international law

LONDON (AP) — The British government has won over some domestic political opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed with the European Union. But former Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that the move will do “untold damage” to the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative administration is seeking to pass legislation that gives his government the power to override part of the legally binding withdrawal agreement. The government says the legislation is an insurance policy to guarantee goods can still flow to and from Northern Ireland in case Britain and the EU fail to reach a trade agreement. But May, who was prime minister from 2016 to 2019, said the government was acting “recklessly and irresponsibly.”