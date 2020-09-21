Europe adopts tougher virus restrictions as infections surge

LONDON (AP) — European countries are imposing new coronavirus restrictions as the crisis deteriorates, while the U.S. closes in on 200,000 virus deaths. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce short-term restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Police in the Spanish capital of Madrid and surrounding towns are stopping people coming in and out of working-class neighborhoods that are partially locked down to combat Europe’s fastest coronavirus spread. And the Czech Republic replaced its health minister with an epidemiologist because of an infection surge blamed on loosening restrictions too soon. Meanwhile, the possibility of tougher restrictions in Europe contributed to a sharp drop on Wall Street.