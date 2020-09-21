Chippewa Valley residents gather for International Day of Peace

NEILLSVILLE (WQOW) - September 21 is the International Day of Peace, a day observed around the world devoted to strengthening peace and non-violence between nations. To commemorate the day, a new event was held at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum on Monday afternoon.

Organizers with the Highground Veteran's Museum said as they were preparing 1,000 paper cranes for an upcoming World War II exhibit, they learned of the International Day of Peace, and with 300 paper cranes already made, they decided to put the physical symbols of peace to good use.

Those cranes were hanging Monday afternoon as a reminder of peaceful intentions as attendees joined together with poems, songs, prayers and reflection during these difficult times.

"I think it is such a perfect time for us to gather in a non-political matter to extend our hearts toward that promotion of peace; it's very important," said Theresa Hebert, the veteran's museum and education program coordinator.

Hebert said she hopes this event grows to be bigger and better in coming years.