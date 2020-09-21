Chippewa County sheriff identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Chippewa County.

According to Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, it happened on Highway 64 at 205th Street in the town of Cleveland at 7:38 p.m. on Saturday.

That is between Bloomer and Cornell.

Kowalczyk said a Jeep driven by Justin Bleskachek, 35, of Chippewa Falls was east on Highway 64 when he crossed the center line and hit David Prestebak, 63, of Menomonie.

Prestebak was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff.

Kowalczyk said once the investigation is complete it will be sent to the Chippewa County District attorney to decide if charges will be filed.