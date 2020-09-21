Chetek man killed, suspect arrested for homicide

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was killed over the weekend in Barron County and a Rice Lake man is in custody.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, a woman called authorities on Sunday afternoon saying her son was outside a home on 27th Street in Chetek and not breathing. She also said there was blood in the house.

Deputies and the Department of Natural Resources arrived and found Garrett Macone, 23, of Chetek dead.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said detectives conducted interviews and Andrew Brunette, 25, of Rice Lake was taken into custody at 11:04 p.m. Sunday.

Brunette is being held in the Barron County Jail on a recommended charge of 1st degree intentional homicide.

Fitzgerald said formal charges are expected later in the week.