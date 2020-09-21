 Skip to Content

Bob Nevin, won 2 Stanley Cups with Maple Leafs, dies at 82

Minnesota news from the Associated Press

The former NHL player and fan favorite Bob Nevin has died. The NHL says he died early Monday but did not give a cause. Nevin won two Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs before a successful run as captain of the New York Rangers. He also played for Minnesota and Los Angeles during a 19-year career. He helped the underachieving Rangers end a four-year playoff drought in 1967. Nevin was also one of the first NHL players to wear contact lenses. Bob Nevin was 82 years old.

Associated Press

