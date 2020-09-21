Bob Nevin, won 2 Stanley Cups with Maple Leafs, dies at 82

The former NHL player and fan favorite Bob Nevin has died. The NHL says he died early Monday but did not give a cause. Nevin won two Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs before a successful run as captain of the New York Rangers. He also played for Minnesota and Los Angeles during a 19-year career. He helped the underachieving Rangers end a four-year playoff drought in 1967. Nevin was also one of the first NHL players to wear contact lenses. Bob Nevin was 82 years old.