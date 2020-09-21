Black voters in Detroit key for Biden, but are they engaged?

DETROIT (AP) — Black voters across Michigan will be pivotal in deciding who will win the battleground state in November. But engaging them at a time of immense uncertainty across the nation because of the pandemic and unrest over the effects of systemic racism has been especially challenging. The nation’s largest Black-majority city, Detroit, has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and its ensuing economic fallout. More than 14,200 COVID-19 cases and 1,500 deaths have been confirmed in Detroit alone. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are battling for support among Black voters across Michigan, and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will be in the state on Tuesday.