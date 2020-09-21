Biden would push for less US reliance on nukes for defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has left little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trump’s buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although he has not fully detailed his nuclear policy priorities, Biden says he would push for less reliance on the world’s deadliest weapons. The former vice president embraces the notion, championed by President Barack Obama, that nuclear weapons should play a smaller role in American defense strategy and that the ultimate goal should be a world without nuclear weapons. He has not spelled out how he would pursue this, but he has dropped clues.