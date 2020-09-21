 Skip to Content

Authorities identify third victim in Cessna plane crash

4:30 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the third victim who died when a single-engine plane crashed into a quarry lake in Washington County on Sept. 13. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Grace Addae, of Eden Prairie, was aboard the Cessna plane that went down on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove. Authorities said earlier that 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato, also died in the crash. The plane’s flight originated at Fleming Field in South St. Paul.

Associated Press

