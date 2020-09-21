Australia state leader welcomes Israeli extradition ruling

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state leader has described an Israeli court decision to extradite a former teacher wanted in Australia on charges of molesting children as a victory for abuse victims. Daniel Andrews is premier of Victoria state where Malka Leifer is accused of molesting three sisters while they were students at a Melbourne ultra-Orthodox school. Andrews welcomed a Jerusalem court ruling that Leifer could be extradited to Australia to stand trial for 74 charges of child sex abuse. The ruling paves the way for her to stand trial in Victoria state after a six-year legal battle.