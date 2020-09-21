Asia Today: India adds 87K cases, New Zealand easing rules

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has recorded nearly 87,000 new coronavirus infections as it edges closer to the United States in having the most cases in the world. The Health Ministry also reported 1,130 deaths. The government has been relaxing virus restrictions despite the surging cases. The white marble Taj Mahal reopened for national and international tourists after a gap of six months. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, all remaining virus restrictions will be lifted across much of New Zealand from late Monday with the exception of its largest city. Auckland, where a recent outbreak now appears to be under control, will continue to have some restrictions for at least another 16 days.