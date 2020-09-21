Area restaurants, UW-Eau Claire partner to provide free meals to quarantined students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In an effort to relieve the stress of students in quarantine, UW-Eau Claire is teaming up with local restaurants to bring some of their favorite local foods right to them at no charge to the students.

The university has partnered with Burrito Xpress, Red Coal BBQ, and Olympic Flame to deliver meals to students in quarantine and isolation in the dorms. The restaurants deliver food to the university on a rotating schedule twice a week, where students can choose from limited menus to get fresh food that's different from their typical meals on campus.

"The stress that the student population is having at this moment with the epidemic and the quarantine, it creates extra stress for the students," said Armando Chacon, general manager of Blugold Dining. "So, most of the time the food plays a role in how the students see their day."

The restaurants have been making deliveries to campus for the last two weeks, and so far have delivered to around 50-100 students on each run. The university covers all costs for the meals, and while restaurant employees say it's great for their business, the main goal is to provide the best meals possible to students in isolation.