Another flashback to summer as we head into the fall equinox

It was a gorgeous fall weekend but mother nature will have another flashback to summer as we kick start astronomical fall.

The average high temperature for Eau Claire as of September 21st is 69 degrees. Temperatures will be well above that threshold through the extended forecast. In fact, there are 3 days in the forecast where Eau Claire could hit 80 degrees. For the month of September, we average 7- 80 degree days. So far, we've had 1.

Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70's, too. All this southerly flow will transport more heat and moisture Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday marks the start of astronomical fall. The fall equinox takes places at 8:30 am as the sun sits directly overhead at the equator. But, mother nature doesn't seem to care. Dew points will climb into the 60's Tuesday and Wednesday and with high temps towards 80, it'll feel more summer-like than anything.

Our next good chance for any precipitation comes in towards daybreak Thursday. Scattered showers and possibly some thunder will bring measurable rainfall, but amounts won't be overly impressive.