2020 Watch: Is this suddenly a new election?

NEW YORK (AP) — The October surprise of 2020 came a month early. The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg injects another generational fight into an election year that already featured the deadliest public health threat in a century, the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression and the most significant civil unrest since the civil rights era. Six weeks before Election Day, the fight to replace Ginsburg is set to dominate headlines, with the prospect of reshuffling voters’ priorities and campaign strategies. Still, the pandemic rages on, millions of school children are stuck at home, and the economic recovery is dragging.