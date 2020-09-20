Zoetemelk hit by car 40 years after winning Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — The 1980 Tour de France champion Joop Zoetemelk has been hit by a car while riding his bike. He was hospitalized with leg and arm fractures, the French press reported. The accident happened in the Seine-et-Marne region, east of Paris, where the 73-year-old Zoetemelk has lived for decades. It occurred on the final day of this year’s Tour which was won by Tadej Pogacar. The Tour tweeted that Zoetemelk was transported by helicopter to the hospital. Zoetemelk was the second Dutchman to win the Tour after Jan Janssen in 1968.